JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Jacksonville's superintendent is pleading with state leaders to take action to lower a "legal risk" he said schools are taking on due to an Illinois executive order requiring COVID-19 vaccines or weekly testing for educators.
Superintendent Steve Ptacek said in a letter to the Illinois State Board of Education and Gov. JB Pritzker that school districts have been placed in a "precarious position" because of the governor's executive order.
"If we exclude staff that are not complying with Executive Order 2021-20, we assume substantial legal risk, but if we do not exclude employees, we are in defiance of an executive order," Ptacek said in explaining the dilemma he's seeing.
He said the district does not want to defy an executive order and noted Jacksonville schools wish to follow guidelines developed by medical experts. Jacksonville schools had fully open buildings for the entire 2020-21 school year, according to Ptacek, and he noted he recommended mandating masks for the current school year.
"We are proud of our commitment to and adherence of our protocols that limit the number of close contacts and accurately contact trace events. We are proof that schools with proper protocols are extremely safe," Ptacek said. "We diligently collect data on each event and contact trace every incident so we can respond as needed. Our decision to mandate masks formed from our data.
"While the data proved last year’s protocols worked, the data does not suggest we need extra measures such as mandatory vaccinations or testing. JSD117 would not have initiated a vaccination or testing mandate. Once again, JSD117 has no interest in defying an executive order; however, we also have no interest in burdening the legal risk created by mandates. The risk should be assumed by the entity issuing the mandate. Leaders assume the responsibility for their decisions. Now, more than ever, we need leaders."
Legal risks, he said, have come when school districts received letters from attorneys representing employees who claimed they have exceptions from COVID-19 testing under the Health Care Right of Conscience Act (HCRCA). As a result, he said taxpayers "assume tremendous risk for a mandate that their local district did not feel is necessary to keep our schools safe."
"I have been advised that while schools will most likely win a lawsuit based on the HCRCA, a win is not guaranteed and defending a lawsuit will likely take years and will cost the taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars," he said. "Furthermore, if the claim does win, the penalties are tremendous. Per the statute, the penalties for violating the HCRCA are '…threefold the actual damage…', plaintiff attorney fees, and more. For a $50,000/year employee, the penalties and costs could very realistically cost the taxpayers $500,000 per incident."
Ptacek went on to say the district will not exclude staff members who made an HCRCA claim "until steps are taken that either remove or substantially lessen the legal risks we are currently assuming." All other items in the executive order will continue to be tested, documented and completed, he said.
To lessen legal risks, Ptacek recommended the state take any of these steps:
- The Governor can issue an Executive Order clarifying the issue and clearly stating that the HCRCA does not apply to testing for the virus while the Emergency Proclamation is in place.
- The Illinois General Assembly can modify the HCRCA clarifying if it applies to staff testing for the virus.
- The ISBE can “…promulgate emergency rules as necessary…” and clearly state the repercussions school districts will face if they do not implement the Order. This will lessen the risk for school districts by providing clear evidence that school districts do not have any option other than to follow this mandate.
Ptacek noted in an email to WAND News the district currently has 83 percent of its staff vaccinated. He said Jacksonville schools will immediately fully comply with the executive order if they receive notice the district is "facing substantial loss by not fully complying."
