DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Back in its heyday the Lincoln Square Theatre in Decatur hosted entertainment like Bob Hope, Alabama and Pure Prairie League. Undergoing major renovations the 106 year old theater will next host 90s band Jackyl and local band Jonny Vodka.
Tickets go on sale for the November 20th performance by Jackyl this Friday at 10am. Go to lincolnsquaretheatre.com. Only 1,000 tickets will be sold at a cost of $25 each.
Money from the evening will enable the theater to continue its renovation work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.