CHICAGO (WAND) - Jacob Blake, the black man who was shot by a Wisconsin police officer is out of the hospital and currently at a rehabilitation center in Chicago.
His attorney said Blake was released from Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.
Blake's uncle, Justin Blake, told the Associated Press his nephew was discharged about a week ago and appears to be improving.
The 29-year-old was paralyzed from the waist down after he was shot seven times in the back by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey.
The shooting happened Aug. 23 outside an apartment complex in Kenosha.
It was captured on video by a neighbor. That video was posted and widely shared on social media.
In July, a warrant was issued for Blake's arrest on charges of third-degree sexual assault, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. On Aug. 23, the woman who filed the complaint that led to the charges called 911 to report Blake was at her home. Police responded to what was called in as a domestic complaint and tried to arrest Blake.
State officials said officers tried to use a Taser on Blake twice before shooting him. Blake had admitted he had a knife. It was later found on the driver's side floorboard of his car.
The union representing Kenosha officers said Blake had forcefully resisted arrest, fought officers, put one officer in a headlock, and ignored orders to drop a knife in his left hand.
Blake's family's lawyer said Blake had been carrying a knife and was trying to break up a fight involving two women when police arrived.
Blake was shot in front of his three children as he tried to get back into his car. The shooting sparked national outrage as protests erupted in Kenosha and across the country.
Officer Sheskey and two other officers were put on administrative leave while the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation investigates the shooting.
