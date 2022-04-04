DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Jake Owen has just been announced to perform at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Decatur.
Owen will be performing live on Thursday, September 1 at 7:00 p.m.
This show is co-produced by Grandstand Concerts. It will also serve as the annual 95Q Fan Appreciation Concert, in partnership with Neuhoff Media’s WDZQ 95.1 FM.
This show is not included in the 2022 Devon season ticket package.
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10:00 a.m. at www.devonamphitheater.com.
Ticket pricing:
Reserved Seating - $65
Standing Room Only Pit - $65
General Admission Terrace - $55
General Admission Lawn - $35
(Plus processing fees)
Multiple chart-topping singer/songwriter Jake Owen’s 2020 single “Made For You” rapidly hit number 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay charts. He has nine number-one songs to his name, “Made For You” followed Owen’s fastest-rising career number-one single, “I Was Jack (You Were Diane)” and most recent #1 single, “Homemade.” His current single on the country airwaves is titled “Best Thing Since Backroads.”
