DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Annual Jam to Remember returns to Decatur this weekend.
Silver Lake band presents its 2nd annual Jam to Remember on May 13th at The Crowbar in Decatur, IL.
The event will be a parking lot party featuring The Get Down, No Back Up Plans, and Silver Lake.
Music will start at 6 p.m.
Funds raised benefit Alzheimer research and patient care. For ticket, click here.
