(NBC) - Movie tough guy James Caan, best known for his work in such big-screen classics as "The Godfather" and "Elf," died on Wednesday, his family said.
He was 82.
"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," according to a family statement posted to Twitter.
"The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."
In recent years, Caan was active on Twitter, often posting pictures of he and his friends from classic movies.
He almost always ended his online missives with, “End of tweet,” and Thursday’s announcement did so as well.
