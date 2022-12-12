(WAND) — Janet Jackson will be joined by rapper Ludacris on a 32 date tour of the U.S.
The 2023 Together Again tour will have dates at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Chicago, the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, and the Ruoff Music Center outside Indianapolis.
The 56-year-old pop phenomenon is best known for singles like "Love Will Never Do (Without You)" and "Nasty." Born in Gary, Indiana, Jackson was the youngest member of the Jackson Family.
Her last tour was 2019's A Special 30th Anniversary Celebration of Rhythm Nation.
Tickets will open to the general public on Ticketmaster at 10:00 a.m. CST on Friday, December 16.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.