SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - January is Radon Action Month, and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency is urging people to take time to test their home for radon.
Radon related health risks are preventable with a simple home detection test.
Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas. It is recognized as the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the United States. Radon comes from the natural breakdown of uranium and radium in the soil. This odorless, colorless, tasteless gas is found all over the United States in the air that we breathe in buildings, homes, offices and if not properly mitigated can reach drastically high levels causing major health concerns.
It is estimated more than 1,100 people in Illinois develop radon-related lung cancer each year.
“With more people staying home, working and learning remotely, this is a great time to test your home for radon,” said IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “Radon enters our homes through cracks and other holes in the structure’s foundation or crawl space. Homes trap radon where it can build up once inside. It’s important to note that radon can be found in older buildings and new constructions. A simple home test is an inexpensive and easy way to know if you and your family is at risk of exposure.”
The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) and the American Lung Association in Illinois (ALAIL) announced the continuation of two statewide contest that encourages students to use their creative talents to promote radon awareness. The Radon Video Contest asks Illinois high school students to create a 30 second commercial style video, while the Radon Poster Contest asks middle school students to create a poster that will encourage people to test their homes for radon.
Eligibility
Students Age 9-14
All High School Students
Registration Status
Now Open
Now Open
Submissions Due
March 5
March 21
First Prize
$200
$1000 (student), $300 (school)
Second Prize
$150
$750 (student), $200 (school)
Third Prize
$100
$500 (student), $100 (school)
Honorable Mention
n/a
$250 (student)
All contest prizes are funded by a grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
