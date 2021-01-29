(WAND)- January is recognized as Human Trafficking Awareness Month.
Human trafficking is believed to be the third largest criminal activity in the world.
According to independent research, Illinois is ranked as the number five hotspot for trafficking in the United States.
Nearly 261 investigations occurred from July 2019 to 2020. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is working hard to combat the issue.
This year they launched a new training program to help staff spot red flags.
“If its someone you don't know you may notice they may not be appropriately dressed for the weather,” said Ryan Goodwin, Associate Deputy Director of Prevention and Restorative, Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, “you may notice they always have someone else speaking for them or you may notice other signs of abuse."
If you suspect someone is being trafficked, you should contact police immediately.
