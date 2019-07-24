DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A program is bridging the gap between the American Midwest and countries beyond.
It happened Wednesday, starting at the Decatur Civic Center. Six Japanese students arrived at the center as part of the Sister Cities Program.
Decatur has been a part of this program since 1966. Decatur sends and gets students from a town in Germany, as well as Tokorozawa, Japan.
During these students' time in the United States, they'll get to take in a tour of Caterpillar, take in the Decatur Celebration, take a trip to Chicago and much more.
WAND News spoke with Jacalyn Osborne, president of Decatur’s Sister Cities Program. She said the experience is an eye-opener for many students.
"It gives them an opportunity to learn another culture and experience life living there. (You're) not living in a hotel, you're living with a host family. We do the same thing here, every other year, we send (students) to Japan. And then the other year they come here. (With) Germany, we try to send every year and have them come," said Osborne.
WAND News also spoke with one of the exchange students from Japan, Taura Kitamura.
"I want to show you Japanese traditional culture Matsuri,” Kitamura shared. “So I came here."
Kitamura said she was most excited about eating American french fries, going to the pool and will miss her mother the most. The students will head home on Aug. 6.
For more information about the Sister Cities Program, click here.