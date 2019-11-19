SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - On Nov. 19, 1863, Abraham Lincoln delivered his most famous speech - the Gettysburg Address.
More than 150 years later, students from across the globe are feeling its impact, even all the way in Japan.
Five students from Ashikaga, Japan delivered the Gettysburg Address at the old state capitol. These students won a contest at their school, sponsored by Springfield Sister Cities.
The mayor of Springfield, Jim Langfelder, said the relationship between Springfield and Ashikaga started in the 1990's.
"The concept first came about with my dad's deputy mayor. They did the signing here, at the old state capitol," Langfelder said. "It was Mayor Yukihisa Machida, he's a WWII veteran, and my father [Ossie Langfelder] was mayor at the time, and he's a WWII veteran. He actually served in Japan."
For the past 17 years, students from Ashikaga have been traveling to Springfield, paying tribute to this speech.
"It brings the significance of what Lincoln meant, not only to Springfield, our state, our country, but around the world," Langfelder said.
A copy of the Gettysburg Address, written by Lincoln, is on display at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum until Dec. 2.