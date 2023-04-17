NEWTON, Ill. (WAND)- A Jasper County Family that was reported missing since February has been located.
Newton Police reported Stephen, Monica, Nicholas, and Aiden Lutz all have been located safely in Cochise County in Arizona.
Police also made contact with Stephen separately. He informed officers that they have relocated and have no plans of returning to Newton.
With the assistance of State Police the families location was narrowed down using license plate readers.
Related Stories:
Newton Police seek information regarding missing family
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.