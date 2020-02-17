DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An underpass where a deadly crash occurred is closed until further notice, Decatur police said Monday.
A man lost his life Saturday morning when his SUV hit the median at the Jasper Street underpass. Authorities identified the victim as 30-year-old Decatur man Montrell Davis.
Responders pronounced Davis dead at 3:55 a.m. Saturday in the Decatur Memorial Hospital emergency room.
Police said work is ongoing to open the road as soon as possible. As of Monday, northbound traffic will be blocked on Jasper at Pearl Street, while southbound traffic will be blocked at Sangamon Street.
Officers said updates will come as they are received.