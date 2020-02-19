DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An underpass where a deadly crash occurred in Decatur was opened Wednesday evening.
Decatur police said the Jasper Street underpass, which was closed after a Saturday morning crash claimed an SUV driver's life, was reopened at 4 p.m. Northbound and southbound lanes are back open.
Montrell Davis, 30, lost his life when his vehicle hit the median at the underpass. He was pronounced dead at 3:55 a.m. Saturday in the Decatur Memorial Hospital emergency room.
"Thank you for your patience while crews worked to make the necessary repairs," police said.