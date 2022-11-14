(NBC Los Angeles) Jay Leno canceled a conference appearance after suffering a serious medical injury, reportedly a burn to his face, after one of his cars caught fire without warning.
Leno, the car fanatic and longtime Tonight Show host, was being treated at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, outlets were reporting.
The 72-year-old was set to perform at Forum 2022 at the Aria in Las Vegas Sunday night.
NBCLA spoke with George Swift, a mechanic at Big Dog Productions and good friend of Leno's, who said it’s going to be a long recovery, but Leno will be OK.
A representative, who was not present at the time of the fire, said Leno was working in his LA garage Saturday when a flash fire erupted from one of the cars and Leno was injured.
He canceled his engagements for the rest of the week.
