SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Jazz musician John Crisp led a jam session in Springfield Monday night to help raise money for an arts education program for local children.
The proceeds from the event at Robbie's Restaurant will go toward the Garvey-Tubman Cultural Arts and Research Center's Summer Arts Program.
The program provides music training to kids aged 5 to 11.
"This is a very important engagement to get music instruments inside the kids' hands," said Shatriya Smith, the center's executive director. "We need to get microphones. We need amps. We need pieces that were missing from our drum set. We need people that are willing to teach."
"And snacks, because kids eat," she added, laughing.
But is isn't just music the kids learn in the 7-week program.
"During that 7 weeks, the kids get to learn about art, culture, literacy, and poetry," Smith said.
Crisp said playing Monday night's gig was his way of helping the younger generation.
"It's always been my goal to give back to the community, because when I was young, the community gave to me," he told WAND.
If you are interested in getting your kids involved in the Garvey-Tubman Center's summer arts program, you can contact them here.