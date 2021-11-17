LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Jelani Day's cell phone has been recovered, investigators confirmed to WAND News.
LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss told WAND News the phone was recovered and "is being forwarded for further forensic evaluation." It's unclear where exactly the phone was located.
Day's body was found in the Illinois River on Sept. 4 and was identified in late September. This was after his car was found on Thursday, Aug. 26 in Peru.
Investigators had determined drowning to be Day's cause of death. His family is continuing to push for answers in the investigation.
More to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.