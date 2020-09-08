(WAND) - The founder of The Jelly Belly jelly beans is being called the real-life Willy Wonka with the announcement he is giving away one of his candy factories as part of a nationwide treasure hunt.
In a press release, founder David Klein announced Gold Tickets are being hidden nationwide for anyone to find.
Klein, who is known as The Candyman, is getting ready to retire.
He and his partner have started going across America hiding gold-style tickets in the form of necklaces in places they come across with an interesting story.
The plans are to have multiple treasure hunts for these gold tickets in each state.
You can join one of their treasure hunts which are launching right now at www.TheGoldTicket.com.
Anyone who joins at least one treasure hunt will be eligible to search for the ultimate treasure, the key to one of Klein’s candy factories and an all-expenses paid trip and education to a candy-making university.
Klein will add this treasure hunt after all the states have had a chance to play.
Each treasure hunt is valued at $5,000 and cost is $49.99 to enter.
Each treasure hunt will be limited to 1,000 participants.
“With The Gold Ticket Treasure hunt, our goal is to get people out and about with their families. Grandma and Grandpa can even join with the kids and grandkids,” said David Klein. “Take videos of your treasure hunt experiences for possible inclusion in our upcoming series.”
