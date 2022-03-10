HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WAND) - Jenner Ag is offering Illinois and Indiana high school and college students working towards a degree in the agriculture industry the chance to be one of two $1,000 scholarship recipients.
This is the 11th year Jenner Ag is giving scholarships to help students earn their degrees.
Students in their senior year of high school through their junior year of college can apply for the chance to further their education in an agriculture program, with two $1,000 scholarships available for the 2022-2023 school year.
“The agriculture industry is growing by leaps and bounds every day. We want to do our part as a company to help future members of our community achieve their goals,” says Steve Jones, CEO of Jenner Ag. “We take pride in the fact that we can help students in some way become a part of the industry we all love.”
Applications must be postmarked by July 31, 2022. Applications are available online at www.jennerag.com or through any Jenner Ag employee. Scholarships will be awarded by August 31, 2022. Recipients will be notified by phone and/or e-mail.
