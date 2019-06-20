(WAND) - The "Jeopardy!" champion who took away $2,462,216 after winning 32 straight games is giving back.
James Holzhauer donated part of those winnings to a pancreatic cancer walk in Naperville, Illinois, making the donation in "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek's name.
Trebek is battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He announced his diagnosis in March, but has since told the public he is responding well to treatment and is in "near-remission."
The 2019 Naperville Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk is scheduled for July 14.
Holzhauer sent a donation for $1,109.14. The number may seem random, but is actually his daughter's birth date, November 9, 2014.