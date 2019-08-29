CULVER CITY, Calif. (WAND) - Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has finished his last chemotherapy treatment and is getting ready for the next season of the show.
“I’ve gone through a lot of chemotherapy. Thankfully, that is now over. I’m on the mend and that’s all I can hope for right now," Trebek said.
Trebek was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March.
He hosted 35 episodes of Jeopardy! after receiving his diagnosis.
He started filming new episodes in July.
Season 36 of Jeopardy! will premiere in September.