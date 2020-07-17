(WAND) - Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, who is battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer, said he is "feeling great" and his "numbers are good."
However Trebek said if his current course of treatment is not successful, he will stop treatment.
Trebek said his prognosis has gotten worse in the last few months.
"Yesterday morning my wife came to me and said, ‘How are you feeling?’ And I said, ‘I feel like I want to die.’ It was that bad,” Trebek said. “There comes a time where you have to make a decision as to whether you want to continue with such a low quality of life, or whether you want to just ease yourself into the next level. It doesn’t bother me in the least.'"
Trebek turns 80 on July 22. He was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in March of last year.
