(WAND) — "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek says in a new interview he is "near remission" from advanced pancreatic cancer.
A full story with Trebek will be in the June 10 issue of People Magazine. It is available online starting Wednesday, May 29 and on newsstands by Friday, May 31.
"I want to be clear that I am not cured and not in remission," Trebek said. "But the doctors say they have never seen such a positive response to chemo. I believe that this response is due in large part to the thoughts and prayers of all of my friends, co-workers, and the millions of fans who have been sending positive energy on my behalf."
Trebek said some of the tumors have shrunk by more than 50 percent.
Trebek announced his diagnosis in March, but said he planned to keep working.
The American Cancer Society estimates only three percent of patients with stage 4 pancreatic cancer are alive five years after being diagnosed.
Trebek has several more rounds of chemo to undergo to hopefully get into full remission.