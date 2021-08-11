(WAND) - The game show "Jeopardy!" has chosen its successor - or should we say successors - to the late Alex Trebek.
Executive producer Mike Richards will start season 38 as the full-time host of the syndicated show. Executives also named actress Mayim Bialik, best known for starring in The Big Bang Theory, as the emcee for the show's prime-time and spinoff series, including the upcoming new "Jeopardy! National College Championship."
Richards will still be executive producer for "Jeopardy!" and Wheel of Fortune.
“We are thrilled to begin the next chapter of America’s Favorite Quiz Show with Mike hosting our daily show and Mayim hosting new versions of Jeopardy!,” Ravi Ahuja, chairman of Global Television Studios and Corporate Development for Sony Pictures, said. “We took this decision incredibly seriously. A tremendous amount of work and deliberation has gone into it, perhaps more than has ever gone into the selection of hosts for a show – deservedly so because it’s Jeopardy! and we are following the incomparable Alex Trebek.”
A senior group of Sony Pictures Television executives reviewed footage from every episode hosted by the latest season's guest hosts to make their decision. Consideration also came from research from multiple panels and focus groups, as well as input from the show's partners and viewers.
Richards served as one of the first "Jeopardy!" guest hosts in a two-week February stint.
“I am deeply honored to have the opportunity to host the syndicated version of 'Jeopardy!'," Richards said. “Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined being chosen to step into a role of this magnitude. I am incredibly humbled to step behind the lectern and will work tirelessly to make sure our brilliant contestants shine in each and every episode. Alex believed the game itself and the contestants are the most important aspects of the show. I was fortunate to witness his professionalism, intensity and kindness up close and that will serve as the ultimate blueprint as we continue to produce the show we love.”
Bialik served as guest host for two weeks in May and June.
“I couldn’t be more thrilled to join the 'Jeopardy!' family,” Bialik said. “What started out with my 15-year-old repeating a rumor from Instagram that I should guest host the show has turned into one of the most exciting and surreal opportunities of my life! I’m so grateful and excited to continue to work with Mike Richards, and I’m just over the moon to join forces with him and Sony. After all the conversations we’ve had about this partnership, I am just so ready to get started!”
Season 38 of "Jeopardy!" will start production in mid-August. New episodes will launch on Sept. 13, 2021.
