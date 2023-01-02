(NBC) - Jeremy Renner is in critical but stable condition after suffering an accident while plowing snow on Sunday, a representative for the actor said.
"We can confirm Jeremy is hospitalized in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” the representative said. “His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care.”
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a report of a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada, at around 9 a.m. local time (12 p.m. ET) on Sunday.
It said Renner, 51, was the only person injured in the incident.
"Deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital," the sheriff's office said.
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Major Accident Investigation Team is looking into the circumstances of the incident, it said.
Renner has a home in Nevada, according to The Associated Press, but it was not clear exactly where he was hurt.
In 2015, the actor posted a photo to Instagram of a snowcat vehicle, which is used in snowy conditions. It was not immediately clear if the vehicle was involved in Sunday's incident.
Renner is well-known for his role playing Hawkeye as part of Marvel's Avengers squad. He is also a two-time Oscar nominee for his performances in “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.