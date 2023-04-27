(WLWT) - Jerry Springer, legendary talk show host and former mayor of Cincinnati, has died, according to a statement from his family. He was 79.
According to a family statement, Springer died peacefully Thursday at his home in suburban Chicago.
Springer served as Cincinnati’s 56th mayor in 1977.
After that, he left the political candidate track and became a news anchor and commentator at WLWT in Cincinnati before taking on a new role as a talk show host in the early 90s.
“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,” said Jene Galvin, a lifelong friend and spokesman for the family. “He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on.”
Funeral services and a memorial gathering are currently being developed. To remember Jerry, the family asks that in lieu of flowers you consider following his spirit and make a donation or commit to an act of kindness to someone in need or a worthy advocacy organization. As he always said, “Take care of yourself, and each other.”
