SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Jersey Mike's is kicking off their 9th annual "Day of Giving" in March.
The "Month of Giving" will benefit the Central Illinois Foodbank.
Customers can donate to the food bank at the Jersey Mike's restaurant in Springfield during the month of March.
The campaign will culminate in Jersey Mike's "Day of Giving" on Wednesday, March 27, when the Springfield restaurant will donate 100 percent of the day's sales to Central Illinois Foodbank.
Last year's Month of Giving campaign raised more than $6 million for 170 local charities nationwide. Since 2010, Jersey Mike's locations throughout the country have raised more than $34 million for local charities and distributed more than 2 million free sub sandwiches to help numerous causes.