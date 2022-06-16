RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - Jesse Reising announced a pro-law enforcement legislative initiative as part of his Day One Agenda in Congress on Thursday.
This came after meeting with Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell and local police chiefs.
Reising said he is working to make sure law enforcement agencies have the funding and support they need to keep communities safe.
Reising’s initiative provides funding within the existing Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) program, established by the 1994 Crime Bill, toward the COPS Hiring Program (CHP).
“The people of Central and Southern Illinois deserve to feel safe in their communities. As a former federal criminal prosecutor, I know how important the rule of law is, and I understand the difficulties our brave men and women in blue are facing,” said Jesse Reising, candidate for Illinois’ thirteenth district. “The Defund the Police movement must be stopped in its tracks. I intend to get to Washington and pass policies that empower law enforcement and keep our communities safe.”
The proposal also includes increased funding of $70 million for Project Safe Neighborhoods focusing on combatting gang violence and other violent crimes, as well as providing support for mental health services.
Jesse Reising is a candidate in the race for the thirteenth congressional district.
Last week, he announced his plans to reform Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.
