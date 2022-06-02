CHICAGO (WAND) - Republican candidate for Illinois governor Jesse Sullivan has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of tonight's gubernatorial debate.
While undergoing the ABC 7-required debate protocol, Sullivan tested positive for COVID. He was notified of the test results late Wednesday night.
In a statement, he said he is feeling fine.
Sullivan will participate in the debate via Zoom.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
