SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is urging the public to renew their vehicle registration online.
Driver Services facilities are closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since mid-March, more than 400,000 people have renewed their stickers online. That is an increase of about 50 percent from last year.
“Don’t wait, renew online,” said White. “By renewing your vehicle registration sticker now, you won’t have to visit a Driver Services facility once they reopen. This will save you time and will also help alleviate the rush of face-to-face transactions at facilities once they are reopened.”
To renew vehicle registrations online, you need your registration ID and PIN, which are located on your renewal notice and registration card.
To renew your registration online, CLICK HERE.