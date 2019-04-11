SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is promoting a new organ and tissue donation campaign in Springfield Thursday.
The campaign highlights 11-year-old heart recipient Sofia Sanchez's transplant story. She was visited by recording artist, Drake.
White will visit Springfield High School at 1:30 p.m. where he will show the Secretary of State's organ and tissue donor public service announcement and talk about the awareness campaign.
The campaign focuses on encouraging registration and outreach statewide.
White will also present the high school with a plaque recognizing its commitment to increasing awareness about donation.
In Illinois, more than 6.7 million people have signed up for the registry, but each year about 300 people die waiting for a transplant.