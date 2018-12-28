(WAND) - Jesse White is asking parents to take more time to talk to children about safety while getting on and off school buses.
Eight children were killed by drivers who failed to stop for school buses loading or unloading students in the U.S. this year.
It is illegal to pass a school bus when the red stop lights are flashing.
A one-day survey of 38 states by the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services recorded 84,000 incidents of vehicles illegally passing stopped school buses.
White's office uses the Toby Tire School Bus Safety program to emphasize to children the dangers of crossing the street.
White encourages parents to remind students to:
- Always look both ways when crossing the street
- Stay clear of the 10-foot "danger zone" around the bus
- Be safe on the bus by not yelling and always staying seated
- Stay away from strangers