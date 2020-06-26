(WAND) - Jewel Osco has voluntarily recalled bagged Signature Farms Garden Salad due to possible Cyclospora contamination.
The salad was sold at stores in Illinois, Indiana, and Iowa.
It was sold in 12-ounce bags in the produce section.
The recalled products have BEST IF USED BY dates of May 16 through July 4.
Cyclospora cayetanensis is a microscopic parasite. When it contaminates food or water and is ingested, it can cause an intestinal illness called cyclosporiasis.
Most people who are infected experience diarrhea. Other symptoms include loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach pain and cramps, bloating, gas, nausea, and fatigue.
Vomiting, body aches, headaches, fever, and other flu-like symptoms are also possible.
