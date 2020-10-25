URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Jewish students at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign have filed a complaint with the Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights.
Students allege they face an "unrelenting campaign" of anti-Semetic harassment.
According to a release, the complaint details incidents dating back to 2015 including several swastikas found around the Urbana campus, vandalizing of ritual items like menorahs and Jewish fraternity house windows smashed by bricks.
"Jewish students at UIUC have been targeted for years," said Alyza D. Lewin, President of the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law. "We gave UIUC seven months since the complaint was filed to address the ongoing harassment."
