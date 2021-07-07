DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County Sheriff Jim Root has announced he will run for reelection in 2022.
Root, who was sworn in as sheriff on Monday, June 21, was part of a court battle lasting years contesting results of the 2018 Macon County sheriff's race. Tony Brown was ruled the winner of the election by one vote initially, and the court process ended with Root being declared winner by 11 votes in 2021.
Brown served as sheriff until he decided in June to retire.
In a Wednesday statement, Root said that process took a toll on the community, his family and himself.
He said July 1 will mark 25 years with the Macon County Sheriff's Office and added he intends to "dedicate myself to this community and the sheriff's office for four more years."
"I don’t know what the future of law enforcement looks like with calls from the extreme to defund police and with how some in the media negatively portray us," Root said. "But I do know the men and women who work at the sheriff’s office deserve to have a person who is willing to stand up for them in these trying times. I know the taxpayers in this County deserve to have a professional law enforcement service, willing and capable to respond when needed. I do know doing the right thing, even when no one is looking, is how the Macon County Sheriff’s Office will operate under my administration."
Root said he has started moving the sheriff's office in a direction to improve quality of services.
"I will ensure the men and women who make the sheriff’s office a great place to work have the tools and training needed to move us into the future," Root said. "I will work diligently to eliminate waste and make our department run more effectively and efficiently.
"Above all else, I will protect and honor the oath I took to defend the constitution."
