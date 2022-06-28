DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Republican voters in Macon County have selected Jim Root to be their next sheriff.
With 100% of precincts reporting Root has secured more than 75% of the vote.
Jim Root and Cody Moore were vying for the Republican nominee in the sheriff's race. There were no Democratic candidates in the race, meaning Root is projected to win the general election outright.
WAND News will keep you updated on this developing story.
