CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Jimmy John's, the sandwich chain founded in Charleston, will be sold to the parent company of Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Sonic Drive-In.
The Champaign-based company was founded by Jimmy John Liautaud.
Inspire Brands made the announcement Wednesday morning.
"Jimmy John's has found the ideal home at Inspire," Liautaud said. "Inspire's long-term approach, culture of innovation and commitment to helping brands grow sets it apart from the rest. I couldn't be prouder of the company we've built, and I can't wait to see what Jimmy John's is able to accomplish under Inspire's leadership."
The agreement was unanimously approved by the Jimmy John's board and Liautaud.
The deal is expected to close by the end of October, but the sale price has not yet been made public.
Once the transaction is complete, James North will serve as President of the Jimmy John's brand. Liautaud will step down as Chairman and transition to an advisor to the brand.
Jimmy John's was founded in Charleston in 1983. The chain now has more than 2,800 locations in 43 different states.