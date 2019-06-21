MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - Jobs throughout central Illinois continue to make an impact on teens' lives.
Throughout the year and even into the summer, Krekel's in Mt. Zion works to hire young employees. A number of teens in Decatur and the surrounding areas work at various Krekel's locations. Shyanne Piatt is a manager at the Krekel's in Mt. Zion and said it is like a big family.
"It's really a family environment. It is family owned and the managers really try to get to know their employees," explained Piatt.
As the manager, Piatt works to train new members, in addition to making sure everything is ready to go for her shift and the shift after hers. Piatt has been the manager for the past few months and said this job is preparing her for adult-life.
"You have a work schedule. You have to be at work," said Piatt. "If you don't show up, it's not like school you can't just call in sick. It's your job. You have to go."
Many of the teens behind the counter and grill at Krekel's in Mt. Zion are top students in their classes. William Tilton mainly works behind the register and said having this job is teaching him life skills.
"It gives me forward thinking knowledge of how to treat people with respect," said Tilton.
However, workers said the best part about working at Krekel's is the customers. They said they know some of their regulars' orders.
"We get people who regularly come in and the people I can recognize," said Tilton. "They are always very happy to see me, and I'm happy to see them."
Krekel's in Mt. Zion is open 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on Sundays.