(WAND) - As of early Friday morning, Joe Biden has taken a slim lead in Pennsylvania and inched ahead in Georgia.
The presidency has not officially been called as several key battleground states continue to count ballots three days after Election Day.
The Associated Press has Biden leading President Donald Trump in Georgia by just over 1,000 votes. Both hold 49.4 percent in the state that is worth 15 Electoral College votes.
Pennsylvania is worth 20 Electoral College votes. It also, remains too close to call, according to NBC News. The Associated Press shows Biden leading Trump by 0.1 percent as of 8:00 a.m. Friday.
President Donald Trump is fighting for his re-election by filing lawsuits asking for voting to be stopped in some of the battleground states until all votes can be verified. Some of those lawsuits have already been thrown out.
Joe Biden spoke Thursday, encouraging people to be patient and said, "the process is working."
"Each ballot must be counted," he said. "We have no doubt that when the count is finished, Sen. Harris and I will be declared the winners."
Later Thursday, Trump gave a speech claiming victory. He claimed hundreds of state and local election officials across the country were all Democrats, even though many of them are Republicans and some of who he has personally endorsed.
"There's been a lot of shenanigans and we can’t stand for that in our country," Trump said. He took no questions from the press.
Trump needs to win at least four of the five outstanding states — Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, all of which are too close to call, according to NBC News — to secure re-election. Biden needs to win only Pennsylvania or a combination of any two others.
Officials have said all along it might take days to have results because of an unprecedented surge in mail-in ballots due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While some states may end up being recounted, past recounts have rarely changed results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.