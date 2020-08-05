(WAND) - Joe Biden will longer accept the Democratic presidential nomination in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, during the Democratic National Convention.
Officials made the announcement Wednesday.
Biden will accept the Democratic nomination for president from his home state of Delaware.
The decision was made due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"That's the kind of steady and responsible leadership America deserves. And that's the leadership Joe Biden will bring to the White House," said Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez said in a statement.
Health officials in Wisconsin informed the Democratic National Convention Committee that speakers for the 2020 Democratic convention should no longer travel to Milwaukee due to the coronavirus.
That includes Biden and his eventual running mate. Biden has not yet announced who his running mate will be, but is expected to make an announcement sometime this week.
