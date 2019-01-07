HOOPESTON, Ill. (WAND) - County music star Joe Diffie is coming to perform at the National Sweetcorn Festival in Hoopeston.
Diffie will perform Aug. 30. He has earned over 20 Top 10 singles, has released 13 albums and has garnered sales exceeding $6 Million.
He won a Grammy Award, CMA Awards, and was once honored as Humanitarian of the Year by the Country Music Broadcasters.
Walker McGuire is also set to play the festival this August.
Tickets for the National Sweetcorn Festival Concert are on sale right now at www.HoopestonJaycees.org/festival.