ILLINOIS (WAND) - John C. Milhiser, U.S. attorney for the Central District of Illinois, is resigning from his office.
Milhiser's announcement comes days after reports surfaced of President Joe Biden's administration asking for U.S. attorneys from the Trump administration era to resign, with just two exceptions. U.S. Attorney John Lausch, who serves the Northern District of Illinois and is at the forefront of a ComEd bribery scandal that implicated Michael Madigan, is expected to also be asked to step down.
Milhiser said he submitted his resignation to the president. It will take effect Feb. 28, 2021.
In a press release, Milhiser thanked U.S. Sens. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL), along with U.S. Reps. Rodney Davis (R-IL), Darin LaHood (R-IL) and former Representative John Shimkus (R-IL) for their support in recommending him as a nominee to former President Donald Trump.
Milhiser was nominated to the position in August of 2018 and confirmed by the U.S. Senate in January 2019. Before his confirmation, the federal judiciary in the Central District appointed Milhiser to the U.S. attorney role on Oct. 31, 2018.
His office had recently announced the indictment of former Illinois lawmaker Sam McCann, who is charged with fraud, money laundering and tax evasion.
“It has been an honor to serve as United States Attorney. I was privileged to work alongside the men and women in law enforcement across the 46 counties served by the office,” said Milhiser. “We owe these selfless public servants our gratitude as they risk their lives each day protecting all of us.”
Davis, LaHood and U.S. Rep. Mary Miller (IL-15) put out a statement Wednesday asking for Milhiser and Lausch to be able to stay in their roles until successors could be confirmed. They referenced ComEd and the McCann case in their statement.
