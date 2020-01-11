SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Schools in five Illinois counties can apply for financial help visiting the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. That’s thanks to the John Ullrich Foundation.
The grants are open to schools from Coles, Douglas, Macon, Moultrie and Piatt counties. The grants will help pay transportation costs and admission fees for students in grades 4-12.
Visits can be scheduled between March 23rd and June 30th.
Schools can apply for the John Ullrich Foundation Field Trip Initiative grants by clicking here.
The application deadline is January 31st.