MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - For the 35th year, the Civil Air Patrol cadet camps have returned for youth to take part in.
"The Johnson Flight Academy has been around for 53 years. We're part of the Civil Air Patrol which is the auxiliary of the United States Air Force," said Flight Academy Commander, Robert Bowden.
Within the past five years, trainers have seen a major shortage in pilots and they're not only trying to raise awareness for the community but to recruit the youth.
"There's a mandatory retirement age for the airlines. Pilots getting older, it's expensive to get your pilot license easily can be over a hundred thousand dollars by the time you recruit all the necessary ratings to fly for the airline," said Bowden.
The training is rigorous but it's fun for youth too.
"They will complete roughly 20 hours, with a certified instructor and do roughly and then they will do 10 hours..depending on the section they're in...during that week-long training," said Bowden.
The training started on June 14 and will end this weekend. The trainees will be graduating Saturday.
About 45 cadets enrolled in the camps this year. Though registrations are now closed, they are asking people to be on the lookout for registrations in January.
