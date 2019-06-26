Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.