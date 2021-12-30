(NBC) - Preliminary results found that Johnson & Johnson booster offers strong protection against Omicron variant of COVID-19.
NBC News reported, Johnson & Johnson booster shot provides high level of protection against the the omicron variant of COVID-19, according to data from a trial of healthcare workers in South Africa.
The date was released Thursday. Preliminary results from the Sisonke study, which have not been peer-reviewed, found that for people who have received one vaccine dose, the booster improved protection against hospitalizations to 85 percent from 63 percent.
The study, carried out by the South African Medical Research Council compared 69,000 healthcare workers in South Africa to a group of unvaccinated South Africans.
The trial took place in November and December.
In an article, NBC News reported the study’s authors said it provided “the first evidence of the effectiveness” of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, known as Ad26.COV.2, when delivered six to nine months after first dose.
The Food and Drug Administration approved Johnson & Johnson booster in October, but earlier in December the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people should get the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna boosters instead where possible, citing concerns over extremely rare blood clots.
