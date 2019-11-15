CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Hold onto your bows! JoJo Siwa is coming to perform in Champaign.
The State Farm Center announced Nickelodeon's JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour is coming Sunday, April 19, 2020.
Pre-sale tickets for members of the Siwanatorz fan club go on sale Monday, Nov. 18 at noon.
An American Express pre-sale will be Tuesday, Nov. 19 at noon.
A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages will be available. These include a selection of tickets, meet and greets with JoJo Siwa, autographed memorabilia, custom merchandise, and more.
General public ticket sales start Friday, Nov. 22 at noon.
