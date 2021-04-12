(WAND) - Actor Joseph Siravo, who played Tony Soprano's father Johny in HBO's The Sopranos," died Sunday at the age of 64.
Siravo's daughter, Allegra Okarmus, wrote on Instagram, "I was by his side when my dear father passed away this morning, peacefully, in his beloved Treehouse."
Siravo also starred in "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story," "For Life," New Amsterdam," "Law & Order," and more.
