SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - JP Morgan Chase announced it will donate its building near the Old State Capitol in Springfield to the Illinois State Treasurer's Office.
The treasurer's office told WAND on Friday it will take over the operating costs of the building after JP Morgan Chase leaves the building. It plans to consolidate two Springfield offices to that location, while keeping its office space in the capitol.
The treasurer's office also said the historic building is a perfect it, as it has lots of space, bank vaults for unclaimed property and the ability to keep employees in downtown Springfield.
This branch of JP Morgan Chase is moving to a new location on East Washington.