(WAND) - Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin became household names following Netflix's show "Tiger King," which detailed their wild big cat zoo rivalry.
Now, a judge has awarded Exotic's former zoo to Baskin.
Baskin owns and operates Big Cat Rescue. She sued Exotic's business, Greater Wynnewood Development Group, and Shirley Shcribvogel, Exotic’s mother, in 2016.
Exotic was convicted in September and sentenced in January for trying to hire someone to kill Baskin, as well as for multiple violations of wildlife laws.
Exotic is serving a 22-year prison sentence. He no longer has control of the zoo.
Baskin and Exotic have a long and tumultuous history which includes Baskin accusing Exotic of animal abuse and Exotic claiming Baskin murdered her husband who went missing. Exotic even claimed Baskin fed her husband to the tigers on her own animal sanctuary.
The court ruling Monday in the Western District of Oklahoma said the zoo must be vacated in 120 days and control must be handed over to Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue.
Baskin is also entitled to the buildings and vehicles on the land. The order requires “the removal of all zoo animals for the Zoo Land.”
The park is now owned by Jeff Lowe, who was also featured in the Netflix documentary.
