CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign teen will be prosecuted as an adult on charges he battered two correctional officers in April.
According to the news-Gazette, Zaire Herman, 17, was arraigned as an adult on two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer.
The Class 2 Felony stems from an outburst where he bit one female officer and kicked another who was pregnant.
Herman was in custody for several felonies. One, a burglary charge after he allegedly broke into a car in Savoy back in March. The other, another aggravated battery charge saying he hit a juvenile corrections officer in 2019.
Herman is due back in court on July 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.